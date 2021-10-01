This $22 Daily Hydration Duo Is Skincare Simplicity at Its Absolute Finest

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s that time of year to start making some changes to your skincare routine. Chances are, the weather is going to make some changes of its own over the next few months where you live. The temperatures may plummet, the humid air may become ultra-dry and the winds may start to shock you with their icy demeanor.

Let’s get some extra hydration going, shall we? We don’t want to add to your already overly-complicated routine. Nothing should be spilling out of the medicine cabinet or off the sink. Instead, we can simplify it, all the while keeping your skin happy and hydrated. Even better is how affordable it’s going to be with this Daily Hydration Duo!

Get the Belei ‘Daily Hydrating’ Duo Skin Care Starter Kit for just $22 exclusively at Amazon! Save an extra 40% on your first Subscribe & Save order! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 1, 2021, but are subject to change.

This full-size, two-piece set takes a “simple approach to skincare” — but that doesn’t mean it’s ineffective. It features some powerful, skin-favorite ingredients. First you have the Ferulic Acid + Vitamins C and E Serum, which features a powerful blend of antioxidants that may help even out, hydrate, refresh and protect skin. We can’t believe we’re getting this anti-aging, skin-softening serum for a mind-bogglingly low price in this set, especially when you consider how expensive some ferulic acid serums can be!

The other product in this set is Belei’s Bio-Complex Moisturizer, which has a silky, lightweight feel and contains ingredients like hyaluronic acid, squalene and glycerin to seriously lock in moisture. It was formulated to absorb quickly but to leave skin feeling plump and smooth in its wake!

Consistent use of these two products may result in supple, flake-free skin, a brightened, more even complexion and a diminished appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. It may help protect against future ones from popping up too. It’s such a great pick for dry skin, but it’s recommended for normal and combination skin types too — especially if you live in a dry climate!

This skincare duo is dermatologist-tested, but it’s not tested on animals. Double yay! It’s also nice and clean, as it includes no parabens, no fragrances, no sulfates and no phthalates. Some of Belei’s other popular products are currently unavailable, so grab this set ASAP to secure it in time for that major weather change!

