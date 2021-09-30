Get Candace Cameron Bure’s Long Lashes With This Eyelash Curler — Just $11

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We can definitely relate to Olivia Rodrigo when she sings, “I kinda wanna throw my phone across the room, ‘cause all I see are girls too good to be true.” Our latest form of jealousy? Eyelash envy. Turn on the TV or scroll through Instagram and prepare to peep long, luscious lashes. Perhaps they’re falsies or extensions (or maybe just the product of great genes), but these voluminous curls make Us want to step up our eyelash game. Mascara is no longer cutting it. As we age, our eyelashes naturally start to thin out, so we need an affordable and effective solution stat.

Candace Cameron Bure to the rescue! The Fuller House actress has had a lifetime of professional makeup experience, so we definitely trust her beauty tips. In an interview with E!, Bure recommended the Japonesque Go Curl Eyelash Curler. She said, “Don’t use an eyelash curler? Well, start! I didn’t include an eyelash curler in my makeup routine for a long time, but once I started, I will never go back. This specific product makes curling eyelashes effortless for beginners, and it is easy to take with you wherever you go!” And for just $11 at Amazon, this eyelash curler is a steal!

Get the JAPONESQUE Go Curl Eyelash Curler (Black or Pink) for just $11 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Searching for sweeping, dramatic lashes? The Japonesque Go Curl Eyelash Curler produces long-lasting curls that will make your eyes pop. Unlike traditional metal eyelash curlers, Japonesque’s open-cage design won’t pinch your outer lashes or eyelids. No pain, all gain!

To use this innovative eyelash curler, flip the easel down and squeeze, and then flip back up to close. The small case is perfect for traveling, and the pink and black color options add some fun flair. Another bonus? The Japonesque Go Curl contains an extra lash pad for future use.

Not sure if this eyelash curler is for you? Just read this rave review: “This curler will forever be my go-to curler. Works like a charm. You can’t go wrong with this purchase. Buy one now and you will be in love with your lashes forever!” Another satisfied shopper called the Japonesque Eyelash Curler “a life saver!” Many reviews commented on the “cute” and “compact” packaging. One Amazon customer said, “I have straight eyelashes that want to be straight, and this is the only curler that has actually kept my lashes curled for the entire day.” Pro tip: “I have the best results when I curl the base of the lash and once again in the middle. Happy curling!”

If you’re looking for fuller lashes, pick up Bure’s favorite eyelash curler now!

