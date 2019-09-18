Grab This Bestselling Anti-Theft Crossbody Bag Up to 61% Off Right Now!





Traveling is great and we love to venture off and explore new countries and places, but traveling also comes with a lot of baggage — both literal and metaphorical baggage. There’s a lot that we are forced to deal with when traveling, be it figuring out currency conversions, booking the right flights or dealing with travel itinerary hiccups.

Another issue that we can come across while traveling is actually one that we may not think about as much as we should — the risk of identity theft. There’s definitely a risk of getting something stolen from our hotel rooms, which is why we put our valuables in the safes that hotels provide. But it’s far worse to have your identity stolen than any type of physical property, and we should definitely take this risk more into consideration while traveling. Luckily for Us, this crossbody bag that’s perfect for travel is outfitted with protection against identity theft to help us sightsee and explore with confidence!

See it: Get the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag with prices starting at just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag is the perfect size and style purse that will fit all of our travel needs. And there are two very important elements to this bag that make it the perfect pre-travel purchase for your next adventure: It has anti-identity theft properties that make it perfect for any trip, and you can order it from Amazon for up to 61% off its original price!

Let’s start with the anti-identity theft elements that this crossbody contains, because clearly that’s the most important feature. Inside the bag you can find card slots and a passport slot that are equipped with RFID protection. RFID stands for radio-frequency identification, and every credit card, debit card and government-issued identification card more likely than not contains an RFID chip inside of it. These RFID chips store literally all of your most valuable information, and they respond to certain radio frequencies, which means your info can be picked up and stolen by someone that has the equipment to do so. Without you even knowing it, someone can steal your identity without even opening your purse or wallet.

See it: Get the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag with prices starting at just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

Knowing that this bag has slots for those RFID cards to protect us from identity thieves definitely lets us breathe a sigh of relief while traveling. It’s one less thing to worry about while on vacation and we absolutely love that for Us! Shoppers love the confidence that this bag gives them as well. One reviewer writes that they “felt very safe” with this bag while traveling and they added that the “purse has a surprising amount of room for the size.”

91% of shoppers have rated the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag four stars or higher, and we can see why. The bag’s size and the way it sits against the body is perfect for long excursions, and the anti-theft elements help Us feel safe. What’s not to love about this Travelon purse?

See it: Get the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Mini Shoulder Bag with prices starting at just $20 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 18, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Travelon and other luggage & travel gear available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!