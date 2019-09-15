



Life in the modern world is difficult at times. Even though technology has definitely made our lives easier, sometimes we just can’t keep up with how quickly and frequently new gadgets are being created on a daily basis.

One of the biggest issues that we have to deal with as technology continues to grow is identity theft. These days, your credit card information can be stolen virtually anywhere at any time — even without your card ever leaving its slot in your wallet. We have to be extra careful, which is why we love that this wallet from Fossil is equipped with an extra layer of protection to prevent a financial tragedy from happening!

The Emma RFID Zip Around Printed Wallet is great for a number of reasons, but the most important one is the protection that it offers from people that use scanners to steal your credit card information when you’re in a public place. Not only is it a secure wallet, but it’s actually super adorable and the perfect small, all-in-one accessory for when you want to have a night out on the town. You can actually pick it up right now, on sale at Macy’s for 40% off, which we love!

If you’re confused about the RFID acronym, allow Us to give you a brief explanation. RFID stands for radio-frequency identification, and each of the credit cards, debit cards and government-issued identification cards most likely has an RFID chip inside of it that stores your information. This chip responds to certain radio frequencies, and that information can be picked up by someone that has the proper equipment to decode the information.

What the protection on this wallet does is block any radio waves from coming into contact with the RFID chips sitting in your wallet that contain pretty much all of your most important information. So when you take just this wristlet out with you, there’s no reason to worry about having someone with a chip-reading device on them steal anything from you.

This wallet features a strap that can hang comfortably off your wrist, and there’s enough room in it to fit any cards and cash that you might need, plus your cell phone, too! It’s an absolutely perfect item to turn to when you don’t want to carry around a big bulky bag or when you don’t need to carry a lot of things.

This wallet from Fossil has nearly 250 reviews on Macy’s and the majority of them are overwhelmingly positive, earning it an average rating of 4.5 stars! One shopper wrote that the wristlet is “very cute, easy to clean and very roomy” and that they love to “have peace of mind knowing the RFID protection in the fabric is going to keep the cards safe from scanners.” Another said that it carries all of their things (phone included) comfortably and that “it’s not bulky by any means.”

This Fossil wristlet has everything — it’s super protective, which gives Us confidence when we’re going out, it’s roomy and stylish and it’s also on sale. There’s literally no reason to not add it to your shopping cart right now!

