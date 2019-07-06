These $22 Skinny Jeans Are a No. 1 Bestseller on Amazon

Skinny jeans are a closet staple we wear yearlong and we are always up for snagging a quality new pair at an affordable price. Lucky for Us, Amazon carries Levi Strauss & Co. jeans at amazing prices. Our denim collection is about to grow significantly and, even better, we get to stick to our budget!

The Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Modern Skinny Jeans are on sale at affordable prices ranging from $15 to $60! Our favorite pair from the bunch is the Mascara wash. The jeans are a deep dark blue denim with subtle white stitching. The bottoms are designed to be very stretchy, hug curves and keep their shape all day.

Sizes are available ranging from 2 to 28 and are in stock based on color. The bottoms are also available in short, medium and long options, so shoppers of all different heights can get in on the denim fun.

There are also 13 other washes to choose from, including Janice (dark blue with ombre detail) for $22, Muse (classic blue denim) for $23, and Dark Ivy (dark blue ombre wash with subtle distressing at the knee) for $22. For shoppers who adore classic black skinny jeans, there is also a cropped pair for $60.

See it: Snag the Signature by Levi Strauss & Co. Gold Label Women’s Modern Skinny Jeans in the Mascara wash (marked down 12 percent off the original $25 price, now $22) while select sizes are still in stock. Also available in a variety of different washes in prices ranging from $15 to $60.

The jeans have over 1,000 rave reviews from shoppers. Many vouched for their comfortability and stretch. Shoppers of varying body types also shared that the jeans hugged their shape beautifully and shared photos of themselves wearing their favorite pair. One reviewer admitted that the jeans were her go-to postpartum denim pick. A few shoppers noted that they purchased the pants in multiple washes.

