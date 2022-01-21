Shoppers Say This $59 Wool Blend Peacoat Is ‘Everything’ They Wanted

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we think of the staple coats that get Us through winter, only a handful of styles come to mind. We need a basic puffer and a fleece jacket for casual afternoons, one heavy duty parka when it’s bitterly cold and a more elegant peacoat for both everyday and upscale occasions. Sure, there are plenty of other types of jackets that you can buy, but these are the four main priorities in our books.

You can find the majority of these jackets at affordable prices, but getting your hands on an inexpensive peacoat that looks luxurious is a trickier task. Luckily, there are some gems that we’ve come across recently — including this beautiful wool blend coat that’s gaining traction on Amazon! Shoppers say that its quality is totally unbeatable for the price, and claim it’s exactly what they were looking for.

Get the chouyatou Women’s Big Notch Lapel Wool Blend Coat for $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

The name of the game with this coat is simplicity. When you think of how a classic peacoat appears, this is exactly what comes to mind! It has a single breasted design with a larger lapel, a mid-length hem and three buttons running down the front. It’s a fitted coat that created a gorgeous streamlined silhouette. It might not be the easiest option to layer over thicker sweaters, but it’s an ideal option if you’re going out in a dress for a fancier affair!

As mentioned, this coat is made from a wool blend material that shoppers claim is “nice, thick and warm.” Because it’s a blend, it won’t feel as itchy as other jackets made from the same material — plus, it’s lined on the inside to help make it more comfortable. You can score this jacket in a slew of chic shades and prints that will fit in with your existing winter wardrobe. With over 4,000 happy reviewers singing this peacoat’s praises, you simply can’t go wrong with picking up one for yourself!

