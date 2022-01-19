Gear Up for the Cold Winter Days in This Ultra-Fuzzy Teddy Coat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’re bracing ourselves for the upcoming winter months. Yes, it’s been cold for weeks now — but we’re anticipating some unpleasant days ahead. Bitter wind chills, freezing temps and cold air in general require heavy duty outerwear, and we’re on the hunt to add more jackets and coats to our winter wardrobes.

That said, there are different types of jackets we wear depending on the specific climate. If it feels like it’s below zero outside, we’re reaching for our down-filled parkas. But if it’s not terribly cold, we’re leaving the bulk at home. We can get away with rocking a sumptuous, soft teddy coat like this one from Love Tree! We just found it on Amazon, and it’s currently up for grabs for only $35. Seriously!

This jacket is made from a fuzzy sherpa-like material and it has an oversized fit, which is ideal for layering with thicker sweaters. If you overheat easily, you can wear it solo — but if you’re known for always sitting by the space heater, throw on a chunky knit underneath. Every inch of this jacket is meant be loose and feel cozy. It’s essentially like wearing a sherpa blanket wrapped around your entire body! It has extra long sleeves that extend past the wrist, a long hem and a roomy hood to keep your head protected from the cold.

This jacket is also reversible, so you’re basically scoring two jackets in one! There are no tags or awkward seams, and the lining color underneath peeks out in both the hood and along the open-front of this coat. Each side even includes the same handy pockets on the bottom! While we’ve seen countless similar jackets at much higher price points, this affordable version is certainly a steal. Be one of the first Amazon aficionados to order this crush-worthy coat now!

