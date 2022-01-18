This Open-Front Cardigan Takes the Tie-Dye Trend to Dreamy New Heights

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Can we have an honest fashion conversation for a second? When quarantine kicked off back in 2020, the tie-dye trend was everything. We covered it extensively, we picked up countless garments and we even tried DIY. Within months, it was everywhere — and many shoppers grew tired of it. Well, not Us! It consistently serves up good vibes and leaves us in a feel-good mood. The key is finding styles that are fresh and different!

If you’re tired of the tie-dye patterns you’ve shopped in the past, you may want to check out this sweater we found at Walmart! It’s just as colorful and funky as other tie-dye pieces, but the gradient style gives it a dreamier aesthetic that we’re obsessed with.

This open-front cardigan made by Dreamers by Debut is a layering staple for the winter months — and even spring and summer! It comes in two different color palettes — one that’s brighter, and another that features lighter pastel hues. Both versions of this cardigan have the same watercolor style where the colors perfectly bleed into one another. They look like a cotton candy dream come to life! This sweater might not have your traditional pinwheel print, but it stands out from the crowd. If you gravitate toward eye-catching pieces, this cardigan has your name written all over it!

Besides the fabulous assortment of shades, this sweater is designed to make you feel extra comfy and cozy. Shoppers are obsessed with how soft the knit feels, and they are “surprised at the quality” of this sweater. We’ve found some pretty amazing style steals at Walmart lately, and would consider this knit one of the best hidden gems yet!

The sweater is currently on sale for just $9, which is pretty remarkable — especially with the number of positive reviews it’s racking up. In fact, it looks like it came from a pricey boutique — no one will guess you picked it up at Walmart! It has the right style, quality and price point — what more could we ask for? This is exactly how to bring tie-dye into 2022 with ease!

