Deal Alert

Amazon Black Friday Deals: Up to 76% Off This Morning (6 Hours Only!)

By
Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt
Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt Amazon


Good news, people: Amazon’s Black Friday deals are starting to roll out! If you’re anything like Us, you’re posted up with a laptop or a smartphone — ready to shop! With so many deals to steal, it’s impossible to know where to start — which is why we’re here to help!

Amazon’s Black Friday specials — specifically the ones that last six hours or less — are what we should all be looking to score today! That’s right, for limited periods of time, the fan-favorite retailer is majorly marking down so many of their bestselling items. Now, since they’re notoriously known for selling out, time is of the essence. Add these items up to 76% off to your shopping carts — ASAP!

Fashion Items on Sale

 

Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant Leggings — 35%!

Amazon Leggings Black Friday
Amazon

 

See it!

See it: Grab a pair of the Core 10 Women’s (XS-3X) ‘Build Your Own’ Yoga Pant now on sale 35% off available at Amazon here

Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans — 30% off!

 

Levis Jeans on sale Black Friday
Amazon

Get it

See it: Grab the Levi’s Women’s 311 Shaping Skinny Jeans available at Amazon here

ECOWISH Women’s Coat Casual Jacket — up to 48% off! 

ECOWISH Women's Coat Casual Jacket
ECOWISH Women’s Fleece Casual Jacket Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the ECOWISH Women’s Fleece Casual Jacket available at Amazon here

UGET Women’s Casual Oversized Sweater  — up to 74% off! 

UGET Women's Oversized Sweater
UGET Women’s Oversized Sweater Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the UGET Women’s Oversized Sweater available at Amazon here

SATINATO Women’s Stretchy Trousers — on sale! 

SATINATO Women's Stretchy Trousers
SATINATO Women’s Stretchy Trousers Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab a pair of the SATINATO Women’s Stretchy Trousers available at Amazon here

Sarin Mathews Women’s Halter Neck Top — up to 68% off! 

Sarin Mathews Women's Halter Neck Top
Sarin Mathews Women’s Halter Neck Top Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Sarin Mathews Women’s Halter Neck Top available at Amazon here

Dokotoo Women’s Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt — up to 71% off! 

Dokotoo Womens Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt
Dokotoo Women’s Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Dokotoo Women’s Fuzzy Casual Loose Sweatshirt available at Amazon here

Women’s Printed Yoga Pants with 2 Pockets — on sale! 

Women's Printed Yoga Pants with 2 Pockets
Women’s Printed Yoga Pants with 2 Pockets Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab a pair of the Women’s Printed Yoga Pants with 2 Pockets available at Amazon here

NORMOV Hollow Compression Leggings — on sale! 

NORMOV Hollow Compression Leggings
NORMOV Hollow Compression Leggings Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab a pair of the NORMOV Hollow Compression Leggings available at Amazon here

BTFBM Women Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt — on sale! 

BTFBM Women Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt
BTFBM Women Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the BTFBM Women Long Sleeve Zipper Sherpa Sweatshirt available at Amazon here

Dokotoo Women’s Oversized Fluffy Fleece Sweatshirt — on sale! 

Dokotoo Women's Oversized Fluffy Fleece Sweatshirt
Dokotoo Women’s Oversized Fluffy Fleece Sweatshirt Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Dokotoo Women’s Oversized Fluffy Fleece Sweatshirt available at Amazon here

Other Items to Check Out on Sale

Toughergun Women’s Rfid Blocking Small Compact Leather Wallet — on sale! 

Toughergun Women's Rfid Blocking Small Compact Leather Wallet
Toughergun Women’s Rfid Blocking Small Compact Leather Wallet Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Toughergun Women’s Rfid Blocking Small Compact Leather Wallet also available at Amazon here

Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop — up to 70% off! 

Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop
Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Duxtop Portable Induction Cooktop available at Amazon here

DIFF Eyewear Sunglasses — up to 62% off! 

DIFF Eyewear Sunglasses
DIFF Eyewear Sunglasses Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab a pair of the DIFF Eyewear Sunglasses also available at Amazon here

Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter — on sale! 

Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter
Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Cosybay Down Alternative Comforter also available at Amazon here

Robot Vacuum — up to 62% off! 

Robot Vacuum
Robot Vacuum Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Robot Vacuum available at Amazon here

“STUNNING FLAME” 18K Gold Plated Diamond — on sale! 

"STUNNING FLAME" 18K Gold Plated
“STUNNING FLAME” 18K Gold Plated Diamonds Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab a pair of the “STUNNING FLAME” 18K Gold Plated Diamonds available at Amazon here

Kattee Vintage Women’s RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Trifold Wallets — up to 76% off! 

Kattee Vintage Women's RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Trifold Wallets
Kattee Vintage Women’s RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Trifold Wallets Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab the Kattee Vintage Women’s RFID Blocking Genuine Leather Trifold Wallets available at Amazon here

The 6-Minute Diary — on sale! 

The 6-Minute Diary
The 6-Minute Diary Amazon
See it!

See it: Grab The 6-Minute Diary available at Amazon here

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

 

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!