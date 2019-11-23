This Amazon Bluetooth Sleep Mask Will Help You Fall Asleep Faster





Do you have trouble falling asleep or simply relaxing before bed? This is an all-too-common problem for so many of Us. Getting the right amount of sleep is crucial for our overall health, but there are days when we just can’t seem to drift off to dreamland!

Luckily, we found this product on Amazon that could be a serious game-changer for anyone suffering from insomnia. It’s a sleep mask that has Bluetooth speakers built in — so that we can wirelessly listen to whatever helps us get to sleep soundly. It’s seriously genius and we need it in our lives ASAP!

Get the Joseche Wireless Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask for prices starting at just $23, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 23, 2019, but are subject to change.

There’s definitely a reason why the Joseche Wireless Bluetooth Sleeping Eye Mask has earned over 1,000 rave reviews on Amazon. It’s helped countless people that have trouble sleeping by lulling them into a dream state so that they can wake up refreshed and ready to go in the morning!

This sleep mask has built-in speakers that are thin and comfortable to wear, so that you can listen to whatever helps you fall asleep without any messy wires. It’s powered by a rechargeable battery that only takes two hours to fully charge — and can last you a full eight hours. That’s just the right amount of time for a healthy night’s sleep!

The mask is wide and big enough to cover your entire eye area to make it pitch black — which can also aid in the sleep process, especially if you are not able to fully shut your blinds for complete darkness. The material is machine washable and the band is adjustable, so it will fit a variety of head shapes.

One Amazon reviewer exclaims “that these headphones have changed [their] life” and “drastically improve” their quality of sleep. Another shopper called this mask their “new best friend” and says that they can sleep deeper and longer with the help of it now — which is fantastic! Consider scooping up this amazing Bluetooth sleep mask for yourself — or buy it as the ultimate holiday gift for a sleep-deprived friend!

