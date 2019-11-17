The Warmest Fuzzy Slippers You’ll Ever Wear (They’re Microwavable!)





We love our fuzzy slippers, but even the fuzziest of the fuzziest can only produce so much warmth on their own. We love soaking our feet in a hot bathtub to really hit the spot, but then we’re just stuck sitting in one place — and with wet feet!

Don’t worry, because we found a way to heat up our frozen toes while keeping them dry and staying mobile — and there’s no sacrifice of fuzziness! These slipper boots are microwavable — yes, seriously — and they are possibly our favorite thing on the planet right now!

Get the Intelex Cozy Body Boots starting at just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

Reviewers say these slippers are heavenly and that there’s nothing better to come home to on a cold night. They’re calling them the ultimate relief after a long shift at work, or even after a day of practicing jumps at the ice rink. Even those with neuropathy and arthritis are huge fans of these soothing slipper boots, loving how they warm up their feet and leave them feeling relaxed in seconds!

These microwavable, ultra-plush booties are filled with specially-treated millet grains to warm us up, as well as dried lavender. This lavender produces a gorgeous aroma, creating an extra-soothing, spa-like experience — and reviewers say the scent lasts and lasts!

These boots are amazing for warming up feet after trudging through snow or soothing them after a busy day, but they’re also great at creating a calming environment. They’re perfect for stress relief and relaxing when you’re feeling anxious. They can also help to set a peaceful mood when you’re getting ready for bed. Going on a trip? We would never travel without these. We’ll be needing them after a flight or a busy day of sightseeing!

Want to know another secret about these boots? They can be used to cool our feet too! Just stick them into a plastic bag and place the bag into the freezer. This will be perfect for hot summer days or calming any stubbed toes!

These slippers fit adult sizes six to 10 and are currently available in four variations: two solids and two prints. If you were looking for a holiday gift for someone and weren’t sure what to buy them, look no further. Everyone loves cozy things — now you just have to figure out which version they’d want: Brown, Cream, Snowy or Tawny!

