This Luxury Bathrobe From Macy’s Is Over 50% Off Right Now!





One of the best parts of staying in a hotel is the bathrobes that you find in the closets. We don’t know what it is, but for some reason, these are truly some of the softest things that we’ve every touched. They’re so amazing that we’ve even consider bringing them home with Us!

But we are not encouraging you to pack these robes in your suitcase — they tend to carry a hefty fee that no one wants to see when their credit card bill arrives. Instead of swiping one during your next vacation, why not order this Hotel Collection robe so that you can experience the softness of hotel bathrobes in your home all year long?

Get the Hotel Collection Finest Modal Robe, Created for Macy’s (originally $200) on sale for just $140 at Macy’s! Plus, get an extra 30% off with the code FRIEND at checkout for a limited time!

This robe is amazing for so many different reasons. Not only is it probably one of the plushest pieces around, right now you can pick it up on sale from Macy’s for under $100! For a limited time you can get an extra 30% off on this already-discounted robe, which brings the price down to just $98. You can take advantage of this offer by entering the code FRIEND at checkout, now through November 11, 2019.

This robe is made from rich blend of Turkish cotton and modal — which is designed to feel incredibly soft to the touch. It has a bit of sheen to it that makes it look incredibly luxurious. People might even think that you actually did take it from your last hotel visit when they spot this in your bathroom — that’s just how amazing it is!

This robe makes for an excellent gift for anyone on your holiday shopping list. If you’re not personally a robe lover, you might not think to spend a significant amount of money on one — which is why this is a great option when considering what to buy a friend or a family member. The best gifts are always the ones that we wouldn’t normally buy for ourselves, and this robe definitely falls into that category!

You can get this robe in four different colors — white, navy blue, red and dark grey. Each of the options is great depending on how bold or understated you want to go. Obviously the red is the loudest of the bunch, but all four are equally as amazing. This robe from Hotel Collection is sure to be a hit this holiday season!

