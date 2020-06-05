These Bootcut Yoga Pants Have Amazingly Deep Pockets

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Trouble squeezing your daily essentials into a pair of leggings? We’ve all been there! Workout wear is great for many reasons, but when it comes to storage, it’s seriously lacking. That’s why we’ve been on the hunt for a pair that have pockets substantial enough to hold everything — including our large iPhones!

These yoga pants have a lot going for them, but we’re particularly excited about the pockets! Amazon shoppers are loving how roomy they are, which is ideal if you plan to wear these outside of the house.

Get the Bovodo Women’s Bootcut Yoga Pants for prices starting at just $25, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 10, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 2, 2020, but are subject to change.



Convenience is key, and to be able to fit a smartphone is a major plus. But that’s not all shoppers are raving about — the quality of the material is said to be amazing, and the reason for the pants’ fabulous fit. They are high-waisted and feature a thick waistband that smooths the tummy area. The pockets may be deep but they aren’t intrusive — you won’t even notice their presence! As a bonus, there’s also a hidden pocket in the waistband where you can hold smaller items like keys or lip balm.

The flare pant legs are super flattering, and also allow for extra breathability. These yoga pants come in five standard shades: black, navy blue, deep red and two different shades of grey. The material has four-way stretch and it isn’t sheer. These yoga pants are designed to move with your body, which can make for a more enjoyable workout!

Some reviewers say that these run on the small side, and recommend ordering a size up. But if you like a snug fit then your usual size is a safe bet. Many also note that fur from their pets doesn’t stick to these yoga pants, which is a huge relief for many of Us. It sounds like our latest athleisure staple is just a few clicks away!

