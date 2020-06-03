Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

What you wear to sleep is just as important as what you wear during the day! The right pair of pajamas can set you up for a relaxing evening, and getting dressed to impress for your beauty rest can be a calming nighttime ritual.

Now is the time to revamp your sleepwear and scoop up some new gear that’s ideal for catching some zzz’s. That’s all possible thanks to this sleep shirt from Conceited that we discovered on Amazon! It’s not only made for comfortable sleeping, it looks seriously adorable to boot.

Get the TOUSYEA Sleep Shirts with free shipping for just $27, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 5, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 3, 2020, but are subject to change.

These shirts are sheer and lightweight. Shoppers say that they love the delicate feel of the fabric, and that it’s incredibly soft against the skin. People aren’t just wearing this shirt to sleep — some even say they use this as a beach cover-up, and with a tank underneath, you can also team it with jeans or shorts!

The shirt features buttons that run all the way down to the hem. It has cuffed sleeves and is cut on the long side, which is precisely why it’s so appropriate as sleepwear. There’s no need to pair it with bottoms, but you can certainly throw some soft shorts on underneath. If you do plan on rocking it outside, wear the top unbuttoned for the ultimate upgrade to casual fashion.

Shoppers claim that it fits true to size. As mentioned, it’s meant to be worn loosely — so going for your usual size should be a safe bet. If you prefer to sleep in baggier garments, feel free to go up a size! There’s a handy chart to help you figure out what to order if you’re on the fence. Oh, and there are four different colors to choose from: light blue, white, soft grey and black. After receiving their initial order in the mail, customers have claimed they are going back for more. We can’t blame them — there’s nothing better than having sweet dreams in style!

