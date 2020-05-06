Spread the Good Vibes in This Breezy Tunic Top From Amazon

Fashion is the ultimate form of self-expression. Your outfit has the power to communicate exactly what you want to say — without having to utter a single word! Of course, graphic tees lead the charge in this department, as they broadcast our favorite music, movies and so much more to the world. Style is pretty much the easiest way to make a statement in your daily life!

Right now, many of Us are in the market for casual, comfy staples as we spend more time at home than we’re used to. Aside from essential errands, social distancing is still in full effect — and going-out gear is far from a priority. With an incredible amount of stress and uncertainty out there, spreading some positivity is the least we can do. Remind yourself and those around you that happier times are ahead with this adorable “Good Vibes” tunic top!

MODARANI Casual Tunic Top

Get the MODARANI Casual Tunic Top for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 12, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 6, but are subject to change.

This long-length top is made from an ultra-soft cotton blend fabric that reviewers say will feel amazing against your skin. The graphic nails the upbeat energy we want to radiate, and we love the retro font and distressing on the print. It truly channels a classic tee you would find at a vintage shop in Venice Beach! It’s super loose and easy to wear, making it ideal for relaxed days in. Wear it while running to the grocery store or lounging around the house! It also makes a great pajama top if you need something light and breathable to wear to bed.

There are two main ways to style this top — just tuck the front hem into your favorite jeans or wear it loose with a pair of leggings. The tank comes in a number of different colors, and the shades of the print coordinate with the fabric’s hue.

If you’re not in the spring spirit or don’t care for tanks, you can score this in a long-sleeve version. Both options have the same tunic length and loose-fitting feel to them, so you’re bound to be comfortable no matter which you pick. There are plenty of other messages available on this top, but we’re all about good vibes!

