The Magnetic Sheet Mask Alessandra Ambrosio Swears By for a Skin Detox

Our skin could use a pick-me-up right about now. It’s still acting like we’re in the middle of winter! Instead of a sunkissed glow, we’re dealing with a dull, sallow skin tone and seemingly unbeatable dryness. We wish we could suck out all of that dullness and dryness from our pores and replace it with a dewy, hydrated glow.

And…maybe we can. We can’t just use anything around the house though. If we’re looking to literally suck out all of the impurities messing with our complexion, we need something made to do just that. While most sheet masks are only about saturating the skin with essence, this bestselling magnetic mask claims to do so while also removing toxins. How do we know it’s the real deal? It’s only a favorite of supermodel Alessandra Ambrosio!

Get the MAGICSTRIPES Magnetic Youth Mask Box for just $65 at Revolve!

Ambrosio recorded a video for Vogue last year, giving us all a tutorial on her “Beachy Brazilian Beauty” routine, which we need now more than ever. We broke down the video from skincare, to makeup, to hair care here — but we were particularly taken with the sheet mask she used. After wiping her face of any leftover makeup and sanitizing her hands, the model grabbed this face mask, noting, “This is one of my favorite ones to do,” loving the fun look of the polka dot pattern!

That polka dot pattern is more than just for show though. This is where the force of magnets comes in, claiming to detox the face by accelerating the circulation of blood and fluids, “improving the transportation of toxins, impurities, and excess water out of the body.” Ambrosio takes this process up yet another notch by using a roller to increase the benefits during the 20 to 30 minutes she leaves the mask on!

When Ambrosio takes off her mask, she’s full of smiles, happy to reveal her “nice, fresh skin.” When the mask does what it claims, you end up with moisturized, smooth, depuffed, youthful skin, thanks to stimulated cell metabolism, and as you can see, the results are stunning!

Each pack of Magnetic Youth Masks comes with three masks. For Us, we say these are the ultimate special occasion masks — secret weapons for skin in dire need of help. Big event coming up? Wedding? Reunion? Long-awaited vacation? Don’t fret. Stress can have a negative effect on the skin anyway. Plus, there’s no need to when you can take just 20 minutes with this mask to reawaken your complexion! Just like magic, but it’s actually MAGICSTRIPES.

