Unlike Others, This Award-Winning Dry Shampoo Actually Cleans Your Hair

If you were stuck on a desert island, what is one item you’d love to have with you? And no, you’re not allowed to say your phone or computer. Some may choose a journal and others may go for sunscreen — but for Us, the first thing that comes to mind is dry shampoo!

Not just any dry shampoo though. We want one to keep us looking and feeling fresh even when our last wash was…who knows how long ago. Honestly, now that we’re home all the time, washing our hair has fallen even farther down our list of priorities — but that doesn’t mean we like the look or feel of oily buildup at our roots. It just means we need a super strong and effective dry shampoo to soak it all up even as the days pass by!

Get the Perfect hair Day Dry Shampoo in three sizes starting at just $14 at Living Proof!

There’s nothing like an award winner to do the trick. This Living Proof PhD Dry Shampoo has been impressing shoppers and hair experts for years and years. But what makes it different? Well, while other dry shampoos are created to solely soak up oil, leaving behind a visible residue, this one is made to actually clean the hair — eliminating not only oil, but sweat and odor too!

This cruelty-free dry shampoo has earned itself practically flawless reviews, and shoppers say it works like magic. As soon as they apply it, it’s like they suddenly have a “day one situation” all over again, even if it’s day five. One even said that it will turn you into a “Victoria’s Secret Angel walking down the runway,” and that is definitely hair goals!

Reviewers say they “get more compliments on [their] hair now than [they] ever have before,” and that they’re officially “hooked.” Many agree that it’s the “best dry shampoo ever,” beating out every other brand “by a long shot.” On top of all of that? It also “smells amazing”!

To use this dry shampoo, shake it thoroughly and then spray it in sweeping motions six to 10 inches away from hair. Wait 30 seconds and then massage your roots with your fingers, brush it out or quickly blow dry if your hair is curly. No worries if your hair is dyed or chemically-treated; this product is made for all hair and is free of parabens, phthalates, sulfates and silicone. It’s made to be compatible with other products you’ve already used to style your hair too — it’s not there to undo your hard work!

If you’re as big into dry shampoo as we are, you can sign up to have either the full or jumbo size be auto-replenished so you never run out. When you run out of each bottle though, be sure to recycle it. Extra points for sustainability!

