The season that’s been dubbed “Hot Girl Summer” is coming to an end very soon, and that means we will be going into hibernation before we even know it. It’s definitely sad to have seen the warm, sunny days fly by, but we’re excited for the cozy and comfy fall and winter months that are upon us.

The problem with temperatures dropping is that we’re more likely to stay in at home and curl up on our couches with a good book or a movie. That also means that we’re less likely to find ourselves in one of the most daunting places: the gym. We still want to try and look good even when we fail to show up to a workout class and instead opt to snuggle up indoors, which is why these butt lifting leggings are a serious godsend.

See it: Order the RUNNING GIRL Butt Lifting Leggings starting at $11 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

If you don’t have time to go to the gym or just plain don’t feel like going but still want to look and feel your best, these RUNNING GIRL Butt Lifting Leggings will be your new best friend. These leggings are anything but your average pair of workout pants — they’re designed to lift your butt and make it look like you’ve really been hitting your squats hard. And you can order them for as low as $11 right now off of Amazon!

We don’t know how you feel about the gym, but it’s a very ambitious place to go when you’re not exactly a workout lover. Finding the motivation to get your butt on the Stair Master takes a lot, and we’re definitely proud of ourselves when we do make it there every now and then. The truth of the matter, though, is that sometimes we just don’t have the energy to go, whether it be because we’re tired after work or for whatever other reason — and that’s when these leggings come into play.

The intricate design of these leggings is engineered to overall give your body a slimmer look. It features built-in silicone that helps contour your curves as well as a back-fold design that can give your butt a serious boost! The mid-rise wide waist band can support the ab area while making you feel synched in, which can help slim the waist and give your body a sleeker look.

See it: Order the RUNNING GIRL Butt Lifting Leggings starting at $11 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are attesting to this pair of leggings’ butt-lifting abilities. One reviewer wrote that they “spend 16-20 hours a week working out” and are fairly happy with the way their body looks, but couldn’t help but be curious about these leggings after coming across them on Amazon. They said “the idea of a little extra boost was appealing” and they are “so glad I decided to give them a try” because they do exactly what they say they’ll do!

These leggings have the ability to do wonders for those looking for some extra shape. One reviewer wrote that they “have a flat booty” but that the leggings “make me look like I have more booty than I actually do.” They didn’t even need to spend countless hours in the gym to get the lift they wanted. All they had to do was throw these leggings on!

If you’re not a gym person and want to give your booty a lift, if you’re going back into the gym grove and want to feel more confident while working out or even if you’re an already established gym-goer, these butt lifting leggings can definitely make you feel amazing whenever you’re wearing them!

See it: Order the RUNNING GIRL Butt Lifting Leggings starting at $11 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 4, 2019, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out more from RUNNING GIRL and other workout gear from Amazon!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!



This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.



The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!