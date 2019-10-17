



Who said basics have to be boring? Not Us! Actually, when it comes to basics, we truly understand their value. A handful of carefully curated pieces can be worn dozens of times, while the trendiest new offerings will often remain sitting in shopping bags — with their tags intact!

Shop With Us: Talita von Furstenberg Shares Inspo Behind Her TVF for DVF Collection — Plus Our 5 Favorite Items!

But let’s take a step back here for a second. It’s important to emphasize the careful nature of the selection process of these garments. When it comes to those everyday essentials, each item needs to fulfill a certain purpose. We’re looking for pieces that are high-quality, endlessly versatile and can be incorporated into outfits for any number of occasions. So, when setting out in search of these treasures, we found this serious winner that’ll top off any outfit in seconds.

See it: Grab the Kinstore Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Slit Open Cardigan (originally $30), now with prices starting at just $26, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 17, 2019, but are subject to change.

The Kinstore Women’s Casual Long Sleeve Slit Open Cardigan is here to meet every single one of your fashion-related needs. It hits right above-the-ankle, and it also comes available in 12 beautiful shades. The black is perfect for anyone who’s looking to wrap themselves up in a classic style, while the army green or pink version will add a pleasant pop of color to even the most casual of looks. It’s the ultimate vibe no matter how or where you wear it, and hundreds of reviewers happen to agree.

So many reviewers couldn’t get over how “high-quality and perfectly cozy” this sweater was. It was their ultimate go-to on those brisk mornings where we need an extra layer under our heavier jackets. One reviewer loved how it “warmed her up” in what felt like seconds — and a handful of others echoed her sentiments.

Another reviewer was “very impressed” with how versatile it was. Not only could it be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice, but she also mentioned it “came out of the package wrinkle-free.” That’s so important because it means it’s the ultimate grab-and-go item! Throw it in any duffle or tote bag, and have on-hand to comfort you whenever necessary. What’s better than this sweet sweater saving the day, time after time? Absolutely nothing!

It’s impossible to resist this perfect piece — and we can totally understand the reviewer who said this sweater was “exactly what she was looking for.” We happen to agree!

