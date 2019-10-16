



may have not always known what it was she wanted to do career-wise, but the fashion icon has always known the type of woman she wanted to be. Now, when it comes to her granddaughter,, she’s all about experiencing life as it comes. Just six months ago, she enrolled at New York University and has been knee-deep in her studies — but she knows one thing for sure: the type of clothes women want to be wearing.

TVF for DVF strikes again! Following in the footsteps of her wildly successful debut line, the 20-year-old dropped her sophomore collection today. From bold lavender hues to pretty satin materials, we caught up with Talita exclusively to find out what exactly sets this collection apart from the first. Her inspiration? Her grandmother’s country home in Connecticut and the landscape surrounding it. Yes, nature was Talita’s muse!

She was all about items that could adapt to her on-the-go lifestyle and look chic as ever when doing so. She hopes that this collection will continue to grow season after season (with two yearly installments currently). But in the meantime, down to get in on the action? Here are our five must-shop items to scoop up from TVF for DVF!

1. This Talita-Approved Dress

According to Talita, this dreamy dress is her top-pick! She explains, “This dress can be styled so many different ways — with boots, sneakers and (yes!) flats.” It’s the perfect piece for anyone who’s looking for something that’s subtle yet striking and if that wasn’t enough to sell you, don’t underestimate the satin material that is simply divine, if we do say so ourselves!

See it: Grab the TVF Lavendar Satin-Blend Maxi Dress for $298!

2. This Trendy Top

One major objective of this collection? Talita says it’s all about “transitional pieces that can go from day-to-night.” She believes that it’s the easiest way to feel like “[you’re] getting the most out of every single piece” — this one included. The trendy top can be styled a dozen different ways. The V-neck front and medium-button front closure make it endlessly fun and even more functional. Add jeans or a skirt and off you go!

See it: Grab the TVF Almond Satin-Blend Cropped Top for $188!

3. This Chic Cardigan

Prior to moving to the city, Talita says she spent her summers at her grandmother’s country home in Connecticut. The one thing every country girl needs? An ultra-chic cardigan that can be dressed up or down at a moment’s notice. Let Us introduce you to the ideal item. The buttoned-up cardigan comes available in a clean and crisp white shade and is crafted from soft alpaca wool. Throw it on like a shirt or wear over your silkiest cami, either way — it’ll sizzle. As an alternative, feel free to channel Talita’s favorite way and wear it “buttoned half up and half down!”

See it: Grab the TVF Walnut Pointelle Alpaca Cardigan for $268!

4. This Must-Have Midi Skirt

Another major objective of this collection? According to Talita, it was making clothes that were “effortless” and made women “feel confident” when wearing them. Additionally, she wanted to take the iconic DVF brand and make it more accessible for millennial consumers. Case in point: this skirt. Talita loves how it can shift from “class or a meeting to a night out with friends,” and we do too. Substitute sneakers for heels and maybe the top above? And off we go!

See it: Grab the TVF Lilac Crepe de Chine Midi Skirt for $148!

5. This Sweet Sweater

Naturally, we saved the best for last! The most exciting release within this drop? Talita says it’s her first foray into knits. She’s a major fan of them and explains that she “layers everything with a chunky sweater, mostly because [she’s] always cold” — and now we can too. A major concern of hers was finding the right balance between functional and fashionable, and this sweet sweater sealed the deal. The mock neck will keep Us warm and toasty with two shades available — army green and cloud. Both are without a doubt seasonal smash-hits.

See it: Grab the TVF Pumpkin Marled Alpaca Mockneck Sweater for $268!

Not your style? Check out the rest of the pieces within the TVF for DVF sophomore collection also available at Diane von Furstenberg here!

