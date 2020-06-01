Throw On This Carefree Knit Sweater to Complete Your Casual Summer Look

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer may bring sticky afternoons, but when the sun sets, the temperatures plummet. The weather is relatively unpredictable, and we plan our seasonal wardrobes around that fact. Right now, we’re looking for light cover-ups that are thicker than traditional long sleeve shirts, but not as heavy as spring sweaters.

Our search came to an immediate halt when we came across this boho-style open front sweater from Amazon. We couldn’t have imagined a dreamier casual sweater to throw on when the wind picks up!

Get the Misassy Women’s Open Front Knit Sweater for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.



These long-sleeve sweaters have a straightforward and elegant design. There are various styles to choose from — some have longer hems, and others have different knit patterns. You can mix and match your favorite features — select a sweater that has a larger knit with added open holes, or one that has a finer knit without any extra embellishments. All of the chic shades look like they will fit seamlessly in anyone’s curated closet!

The open-front style is the ideal type of sweater to wear in the summer, because it allows the breeze to flow through while keeping Us warm at the same time. And sometimes you just need a little something extra to throw on over a simple jeans and tank top outfit to spice it up!

Get the Misassy Women’s Open Front Knit Sweater for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are calling this a “great lightweight cardigan,” and say that it’s loose enough “without being sloppy looking.” This is a no-brainer buy for anyone looking for a simple sweater to throw on in the early mornings or later in the evenings. Reviewers are also saying that they think this would work as a great bikini cover-up for the beach or the pool, and we can easily see that. We’re all about a multi-use moment!

See it: Get the Misassy Women’s Open Front Knit Sweater for prices starting at just $23, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as June 4, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 1, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Misassy and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!