We may not have as many gatherings on the iCal this year, but we’re still fully getting into the spirit of the season! An easy way to make a statement? Rocking holiday-themed tops that will instantly make you feel merry!

If you’re scrambling for your last-minute outfit, we found 10 pieces that you can still order in time for Christmas Eve. After the year we’ve had, spreading cheer is the name of the game!

This Fun Baseball Tee

Your sassy status is a badge of honor — wear it with pride!

Get the JINTING Im The Sassy Elf Shirt, available at Amazon!

This Cheeky T-Shirt

The White Claw phenomenon is alive and well, as evidenced by this tee!

Get the TAKEYAL Women's Ain't No Laws When You Drink with Claus Funny Christmas T-Shirt, available at Amazon!

This Cozy Santa Sweater

This isn’t your typical Santa sweater — it’s sure to stand out!

Get the QUALFORT Women's Ugly Christmas Sweater, available at Amazon!

This Hilarious Sweatshirt

Yes, this sweatshirt is completely ridiculous — but it’s guaranteed to get you endless laughs!

Get the RAISEVERN Unisex Ugly Christmas Sweatshirt, available at Amazon!

This Holiday “Spirit”Sweater

This is the ideal sweater to wear during your annual family drinking game.

Get the Tipsy Elves Women's Drinking Game Ugly Christmas Sweater, available at Amazon!

This Christmas Cat Sweater

Attention, cat lovers! You can now celebrate your love of cats and Christmas all in one garment.

Get the Tipsy Elves Funny Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater for Women, available at Amazon!

This Pop Culture Christmas Sweater

This iconic quote from National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation lives on thanks to this amazing sweater.

Get the Oh My Sweater I Don't Know Margo Ugly Christmas Sweater, available at Amazon!

This Themed Christmas Tee

This is the perfect holiday-themed top that fans of Friends will obsess over!

Get the Asher's Apparel Friends Christmas T-Shirt, available at Amazon!

This “Punny” Christmas Cat Sweater

Okay — as obvious as this pun may be, we can admit that we chuckled!

Get the Tstars Store Santa Claws Cat Ugly Christmas Sweater, available at Amazon!

This Relatable Christmas Top

Any coffee lover can relate to this matter-of-fact shirt — especially during this time of year!

Get the FAYALEQ I Run On Coffee and Christmas Cheer Funny T-Shirt, available at Amazon!

