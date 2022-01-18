We Have a Serious Obsession With This Color-Block Top

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This is the year we’re really going to start concentrating on long-sleeve tees. They deserve the attention! In the past, we usually stayed specifically on the short-sleeve side of things, even in the bitter cold — knowing we could always layer up with a sweater if need be. But the thing is, a long-sleeve tee can actually add a lot of cuteness to an outfit, especially if the sleeves are the main accent!

While short sleeves only leave so much room for fun and noteworthy details, long-sleeve tees give you the whole arm. They’re also just cozy and comfy, and sometimes it’s nice not having to add on an extra layer. With this tee specifically, you’ll even want to avoid layering entirely. You’ll want to show it off too much!

This long-sleeve tee is a bestseller on Amazon. It definitely stands out in a crowd, so we can see why it’s caught so many shoppers’ attention. It takes color-blocking to the next level, and then maybe even another level up after that. While the front torso and sleeve cuffs are one color, the back of the torso and sleeves contrast with another color. Simple. It’s the front of the sleeves that really steal the show with their black and white stripe pattern!

For example, one top has yellow in front, black in back, plus the stripes. Another has pink in front, white in back. Another has white in front, red in back. There are 12 colorways to choose from right now, so you’re bound to fall in love at least once!

This long-sleeve tee has a comfy, relaxed fit and is made of a soft cotton blend. It also has a crew neckline and a slightly long hem that looks cute either tucked in or draping naturally. Wear it with any cut of jeans and sneakers or go super casual with leggings and fuzzy boots.

You could even tuck the front into a mini skirt and grab a pair of tall boots to show off just how chic it can be. Any outfit you put together is sure to collect compliments and admirers like a magnet!

