These Stretchy Denim Shorts Come in So Many Colors and Styles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s about time to break out the jean shorts! We’re looking forward to ditching full-length pants for good (well, for a few months at least), and letting our legs soak up the sun. If you haven’t gone shopping for a new pair of denim cutoffs since last year, we have some great news for you.

Get excited: We found a pair of stretchy, denim shorts that you’re going to want to wear all summer long. This affordable option just so happens to come from Amazon, which means there are so many different versions to take your pick from!

Get the MODARANI Cut Off Denim Shorts for Women with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.



When we said “so many,” we meant it. You can shop these shorts in a whopping 31 colors, prints and designs. It’s only natural to have difficulty narrowing it down to just one pair, but the good news is that you probably don’t have to! These shorts won’t set you back much, and since they are likely to be a wardrobe staple, buying two or three is completely reasonable.

There’s a match for every sense of style. From frayed, vintage-looking options to hemmed pieces that are more polished, we’re all covered. You can go for a classic zipper and button fly closure, or opt for a full-length button-up closure. There are even some pairs with higher waists — which means that a flattering fit is just a few clicks away.

Get the MODARANI Cut Off Denim Shorts for Women with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Most of these shorts were designed in one solid color — ranging from true blue shades to black or white. If you’re a fan of embellishments, there are also star-print shorts that will look fabulous for the Fourth of July holiday! To top it all off, these shorts have plenty of stretch to them, so they will be extra comfortable to wear. The brand states they run true to size, and customers enthusiastically agree. We couldn’t be more ready to rock these all season long!

See it: Get the MODARANI Cut Off Denim Shorts for Women with free shipping for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as May 27, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 21, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from MODARANI and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here!

Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!