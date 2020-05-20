The Stretchy Palazzo Pants You Can Wear All Summer Long (40+ Colors!)

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Are you the type of person who actually dreads summer a bit, fashion-wise? Most of your favorite outfits are all about the layers and long-line silhouettes, and you honestly hate trading your pants in for shorts come the changing of seasons. But you’re not just going to let yourself melt in the heat though, so you deal with it.

We can do better than just dealing with it though. “Dealing with it” means there is always room for improvement, if you ask Us — we just need to think outside of the box a bit. Or, in this case, outside of jeans and leggings. We need to think palazzo!

Get the Conceited Premium Stretch Palazzo Pants starting at just $15 at Amazon with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 20, 2020, but are subject to change.

These palazzo pants came into our lives at just the right time. Their lightweight, airy, wide-leg fit is a dream for warm weather, and the micro-pleated stretch fabric making its way down each leg adds a much-appreciated elegance that requires no extra effort on our part. In fact, we would say these pants require even less effort than jeans since there’s no hoisting them up or slowly scooching them down — they are way too stretchy for that struggle!

These pants have a high-rise waist that adds to their classiness, and you’ll notice that out of the 40+ colors, there are two style types: one with an adjustable drawstring waistband and one with a paper bag waist and tie belt. So many options!

When it comes to choosing a size of these palazzo pants, things get even easier, because there are only two. Small/medium encapsulates sizes 0 to 16, while large/extra large encapsulates sizes 16 to 20. Somewhere in the middle and want to be sure? The brand provides a more detailed size chart so you can use your exact measurements — check it out on the Amazon page!

We know we need to pick up a few pairs of these pants for summer — perhaps the Printed Rococo and Solid Mustard for starters — but don’t view them as only a summer piece. They will look just as cute with a cropped sweater when it’s cold out as they will with a tank top. Just layer tights or leggings underneath if you’re cold. No one will even know!

