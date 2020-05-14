We Found Comfy, Casual Shorts That Amazon Reviewers Say Don’t Ride Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If you have a curvier figure, you’re likely familiar with the uncomfortable feeling that a pair of shorts can cause when they don’t fit quite right. Not only will they pinch your upper thigh area, ill-fitting bottoms can bunch up — requiring constant adjustments! In addition to being seriously uncomfortable, it’s also fairly embarrassing to pick a wedgie while on a nice spring stroll around the neighborhood.

Luckily, we found a serious contender for the comfiest shorts award on Amazon. According to many reviewers, this pair is perfect for anyone that’s experienced the drama we’ve described. If your interest is piqued, keep reading!

Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Harem Shorts (Basic Instinct)

Get the Conceited Premium Ultra Soft Harem Shorts with free shipping for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 19, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

At first glance, we can see why these shorts have gotten so much positive feedback. They are high-waisted and made from a stretchy material, which shoppers claim feels incredible. That said, their design is what’s really drawing Us in here. These shorts are ruched on the sides, which also conveniently allows room for subtle pockets. It’s our belief that pockets are always a plus on any garment!

The ruching cinches these shorts on the thighs, which is what helps them stay in place — and is ultimately why shoppers say they don’t ride up! As one review explains, “Ladies with bigger legs know that struggle is real with this issue.” If these shorts have the ability to stay where we want them to, then we’re sold!

Another customer states that they are “ordering three more pairs now” after falling in love with their first purchase. The best part? There are plenty of options to choose from! These shorts come in an astounding 36 different colors and patterns. You can wear these shorts practically everywhere. They are great to sport during a workout if you prefer this silhouette to long leggings, but they can also work as casual bottoms or even sleep shorts. Just think of all the ways you can dress these up in the future — imagine them with an oversized white button-down for brunch. Obsessed!

