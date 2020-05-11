Expanding your home gym? We’re all looking to upgrade our workout routine right now, but we don’t all have the room (or the funds) to invest in the same type of top-notch equipment we’ve grown accustomed to using at our local fitness facilities! Luckily, there are tons of affordable products on the market that won’t cost you a fortune — and won’t take up half of your living room either.

These simple and effective tools can help your target your most stubborn areas, like the thighs and butt! According to many satisfied customers, this program from Booty Booster has all the tools you need to shape and sculpt your lower half to perfection!

Get the BOOTY BOOSTER: Booty Workout System with free shipping for $60, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 17, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 11, 2020, but are subject to change.

Finding a workout system that has everything you need to focus on glutes and legs (plus get incredible results in the process) may seem too good to be true — but it’s not! There are three different resistance band levels included so that you can continue to gain strength as your fitness journey progresses.

The program comes with a detailed guide featuring instructions on what moves you can do, and which muscle groups those exercises are designed to improve. These workouts were ultimately created to hone in on the booty (without overly bulking up your thighs). With as little as five minutes each day, the results you can get are reportedly outstanding! When you work out with a defined goal, you’re likely to achieve a better outcome faster — and this system can be your ultimate guide.

Amazon shoppers say that this workout system is a great way to get your sweat on while watching TV, which is definitely our preferred way to exercise! One reviewer says that this set is “simple to use and really does the trick,” while another said that they could feel the “booty burn” almost immediately after their first time giving the exercises a try.

That kind of instant gratification is exactly what many of Us want at the moment. When we feel that sensation in our muscles, we know that our workout is truly, well, working out! It’s the ultimate way to feel confident that we’re on the right path to getting the toned figure we’ve always dreamed of.

