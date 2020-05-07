This Vibrating Facial Roller May Be the Self-Care That Your Skin Needs

It’s Treat Yourself Thursday! Haven’t heard of this weekly holiday? Well, that’s understandable — because we may have just created it! Why not set aside time every week where you do something completely and totally for yourself? One of our favorite ways to practice self-care is by creating an at-home spa experience. Most of Us lack the space to go all-out here, which is why our relaxing sanctuary comes down to which products we have on hand.

Lately, we’ve been in the market for high-quality skincare essentials. With all of the extra time that we have these days, revamping our daily routines has been a top priority. After all, pampering yourself is a seriously important ritual — which is why we’re looking to add this rose quartz roller into the mix!

Get the Finishing Touch Flawless Contour Vibrating Facial Roller & Massager with free shipping for just $19, available at Amazon! Get it as soon as May 9, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 7, 2020 but are subject to change.

Not only is this a facial roller, it doubles as an under-eye treatment that vibrates while you run it over your face! Whether you choose to use the roller or the under-eye tool, the benefits that you can get from both options are incredible.

The rolling massager function is meant to aid in reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles over time. As an added bonus, it can also improve the effectiveness of different topical treatments that you apply to your skin regularly. After applying your favorite serum, you can run this roller over your face to make the product penetrate more deeply!

As an under-eye tool, this can de-puff and diminish unsightly bags and dark circles. It’s recommended that you store the massager attachment in your refrigerator to keep it cool, which can improve your results! Adding in the vibrating effect truly takes this tool to the next level. Our facial muscles need as much care and release as the rest of our bodies — and they are so often neglected. Not only will this facial roller destress the skin, it will help you chill out too. Now that’s what we call a spa day!

