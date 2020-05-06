Nail Every Social Media Fashion Challenge With These Tory Burch Logo Belts

Not a fan of overdoing it with the designer logos? Rocking a monogram print isn’t for everyone — but when done right, it can be seriously stylish! If you do want to add a bit of branding to your look without going overboard, a logo belt is definitely the way to go.

Tory Burch is a pro at making belts that have the perfect amount of signature detailing. These are investment pieces that will last for years to come — trust Us! Oh, and you don’t just have to use these belts for keeping a pair of pants secure around your waist. They can cinch loose dresses or tunics to form a more shapely silhouette, and even create a dress out of unexpected fabrics and garments! With the extra time indoors many have these days, this now applies to pillows and shopping bags — seriously!

In case you’ve been on a social media detox, the #QuarantinePillowChallenge and #ShoppingBagChallenge have taken Instagram by storm over the past month! Even A-listers like Halle Berry and Anne Hathaway have shown off their epic creations, so you know it’s major. These fashion challenges encourage participants to create dresses out of surprising materials — and actually make them look chic in the process. If you want to give it a shot, the key is to add the right belt. Luckily, we found three amazing options from Tory Burch to help you on this style expedition!

This Classic Logo Belt

When it comes to timeless belts, this is the gold standard — literally. The smooth leather finish is always in style, and we love the different spin that it has on the Tory Burch symbol! Rather than having a flat circle outline on the “T” design, the frame around the logo is twisted to look like rope. It adds some extra dimension and gives the accessory a vintage look!

Get the 1 1/2″ Twisted Logo Belt (originally $198) on sale with free shipping for just $119, available from Tory Burch!

This Metallic Logo Belt

If you’re obsessed with gold, it doesn’t get better than this belt. The nubuck leather has been treated with a metallic gold hue that will stand out with virtually every outfit! If you’re a fan of statement pieces, snatch this up on sale while you still can.

Get the 1 1/2″ Twisted Logo Belt in Gold (originally $178) on sale with free shipping for just $109, available from Tory Burch!

This Reversible Logo Belt

Two belts for the price of one? Don’t mind if we do! The classic Tory Burch gold logo can easily be flipped around and worn against two different leather shades. There are four different options to choose from, and all of the color combos match perfectly!

Get the1 1/2″ Reversible Belt with free shipping for just $198, available from Tory Burch!

