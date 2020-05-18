Finally, a 10-Pack of Protective Face Masks You Won’t Hate Wearing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Haven’t been able to find a face mask you like yet? You’re not alone. If you’ve seen someone pulling a mask below their nose, letting it hang from their ear or even completely ripping it off in public, you probably understood why. You wish everyone would just follow the guidelines, but it’s not like you’ve never been frustrated with a mask of your own!

A lot of masks are simply too thick, making it hard to breathe — especially in hot, humid weather — while others press into and pull at the skin. Others just refuse to fit right, leaving us with only our bobby pins to try and pull them tight (and you know we’re going to end up losing all of those). We need a mask that’s not only comfortable to wear for extended periods of time, but one we can reuse over and over so we don’t have to keep buying more. Even better if it comes in a pack of 10!

Get the Romantic Beauty Fashion Black Cotton Cover for Face and Mouth (10-Pack) for just $30 at Amazon with free shipping! Get it as soon as May 22, 2020! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 18, 2020, but are subject to change.

These are the masks you’ve been waiting for. These are the masks everyone else has been waiting for too, so it’s a good thing they come in a pack of 10. Share the wealth with your family or roommates, or drop one off on a friend’s doorstep. They’ll immediately see and feel the difference, thanks to the 100% cotton fabric!

This fabric is soft and stretchy and may make it much easier to breathe than synthetic fabrics do. Because it’s cotton, it can be washed too — even in the machine! Try using a cold/delicate cycle and either line drying or tumble drying on low to avoid any shrinkage.

Another fact that we don’t want to skip over is that these masks are solid black, so anyone would be happy to wear them. No complaints of designs or colors you would never wear! It’s an excellent choice for this 10-pack, and we want to give it the recognition it deserves.

Remember to keep wearing your mask in public spaces — in addition to social-distancing — and to be careful not to touch your face while removing it. Wash your hands and stay safe!

