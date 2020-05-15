Instagram’s Favorite Desk Humidifier Is the Easiest Way to Dewy Skin

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Our skin isn’t having its best moment right now. It’s in that dreaded “no pictures, no interviews” phase, hidden away at home and out of the public eye. The thing is though, keeping it hidden away at home is sort of the problem in the first place. We thought the environmental factors from our old day-to-day routine were the biggest culprits when it came to breakouts and dryness, but now that we’re stuck in one spot, we’re unfortunately learning otherwise!

Even as the artificial heat in our home makes the switch to air conditioning, our skin still faces the same problems. The lack of moisture and vitamin D are huge factors, and the masks we wear when we do go out only create further issues with texture, acne and unevenness. As we all know, however, that’s just the way it is. We may not be able to change it, but there is something we can do about it, and it all starts with two words: Hey Dewy.

This bestselling humidifier is a huge hit on social media; there’s a good chance you’ve already seen an Instagram Story with a friend or beauty influencer excitedly showing theirs off. Everything about it screams “modern,” from its clean, sleek design to its importance in the here and now. Even Revolve reviewers say it’s “great for quarantine” if your skin needs a major pick-me-up!

This Hey Dewy humidifier is powered by the included USB cable — able to connect to your computer, your phone charging block or even the dashboard of your car. It’s easily portable — it even fits in the palm of your hand! That doesn’t mean it will run out after 30 minutes though. This powerful little machine actually has up to 10-hour continuous capacity, and will last even longer when you use the intermittent setting. There’s even the bonus of a visible water gauge so you can see when you’re starting to run low!

This futuristic humidifier uses ultrasonic wave technology to mist the air with a dreamy, cloud-like fog. It’s super quiet, so it won’t distract your officemates (a.k.a. roommates), and it actually has an angular spout — an ingenious design that allows you to aim the mist right toward your face. Leave it on as you work, allowing both your skin and hair to drink up the cool vapor as it produces a continuous wave of refreshing hydration. You may notice it helps your breathing too, whether you’re hoping to clear up your sinuses or put a stop to bloody noses!

You’re encouraged to use this humidifier to help plump up and clear out your skin while getting ready in the morning, or by leaving it on all day as you work or watch TV. It’s a must for nighttime too, especially once you turn on its soft LED illumination. A dark, drab night can instantly be transformed thanks to the gorgeous glow, reminiscent of fireflies in a jar. So peaceful. It makes a great night light too!

The day Hey Dewy arrives on your doorstep is the day your skin starts to see the light again. A glassy, honey-like complexion could be just one mist session away, and we can’t wait to see the results on your own Instagram Story. Insert heart eyes emoji here!

