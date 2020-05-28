These Stylish Shorts Won’t Cling to Your Body on Humid Days

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We love summer for many reasons — but the intense combo of heat and humidity is not on that list! Not only does the air simply feel thicker, but high temperatures lead to excess sweat. You know what excess sweat is? Not cute!

All of the moisture in the air also means that your clothes may stick to your body in a truly unpleasant way. So, what’s a fashionista to do? The answer lies in this pair of adorable shorts that we found on Amazon! Shoppers are saying that these shorts are ideal for humid climates, so we had to check them out!

Get the GRACE KARIN Women Bowknot Tie Waist Shorts for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Get them as soon as June 3, 2020. Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, May 28, 2020, but are subject to change.



The paper bag waist on these shorts is seriously on trend right now. They are high-waisted and have an elastic waistband that’s loose on the top hem, which creates a ruffle effect. It’s finished off with a bow-tie waist, hence the product name! They are meant to fit freely on the hips, adding to their flowy silhouette. Best of all, they have pockets — and who doesn’t love a practical pocket?

It’s no surprise that user testimonials are giving these shorts high marks in the style and functionality department. One reviewer states that these shorts don’t cling to your body, which makes them a secret weapon for summer style. Many shoppers also mention that these shorts tend to run small, so you may want to consider sizing up when it’s time to checkout.

The only issue that we foresee is figuring out which pair to order! These shorts come in 26 different colors and prints. Each is reasonably priced — none of these options will currently cost you more than $22! We’re huge fans of the chainlink floral print version, but we can also see ourselves living in the light pink or blue options to nail the season’s casual vibes. In a dream world, we would own these shorts in every single color. No matter which you pick, prepare for comfort!

