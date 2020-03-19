Please note: Information below is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or health condition.

Given the current situation, people are trying to keep themselves and their loved ones as healthy as possible. Of course, protecting ourselves and those around us from the spread of germs is top priority — which has resulted in many household essentials becoming increasingly harder to locate. One of these crucial items? Disposable rubber gloves.

If your quick expeditions to the grocery have proven fruitless, you’re in luck! You can order yourself bulk packs of rubber gloves directly from Amazon right now. Stocks are running low everywhere, so if you’re looking to replenish your supply, we suggest you act ASAP!

Comfy Package Clear Powder Free Vinyl Disposable Plastic Gloves

Get the Comfy Package Clear Powder Free Vinyl Disposable Plastic Gloves [200 Pack] for prices starting at just $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

These gloves from Comfy Package are made from a clear vinyl plastic material that’s powder-free. They are multipurpose and created from an incredibly durable plastic that’s thicker and less prone to tearing or puncturing than other options. They’re also free of latex, so if you’re allergic you don’t have to stress about using them! These gloves are an excellent way to protect your hands from chemicals while cleaning around the house — or to shield from germs if you are outside in a space that’s prone to potential infection.

You can buy these gloves in four different sizes: small, medium, large and extra large in order to ensure a perfect, close-to-skintight fit.

If you’re looking for other uses, there’s no shortage. You can throw on these gloves when you’re treating a wound to keep at bacteria at bay, while you’re prepping food and in pretty much any other scenario. It definitely can’t hurt to stock up as much as you can right now — without overbuying, of course! We want to keep our communities safe — so do your part and order what you need, but not in excess. Safety first, people!

