Take On the Fall Season in Style With This Viral Dress From Amazon





Let’s face it: the newest and greatest trends are not the most wearable. Those funkier trends are definitely fun to experiment with, but not all of us are the bold and brazen type and much prefer sticking to what always works.

But sometimes we do come across something that’s not only of-the-moment — but comfortable as well! This knit dress from Amazon that’s quickly going viral is one buzzy item that we can definitely get behind.

Get the R.Vivimos Women’s Knitted Tie Waist Sweater Dress starting at just $21, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 30, 2019, but are subject to change.

There are so many things that we adore about this R.Vivimos Knitted Tie Waist Dress that we don’t know where to begin! First of all, it looks seriously comfortable and flattering to boot. Plus it’s truly affordable, which is always what we look for whenever we’re shopping for trendy pieces. We don’t know how long any fashion craze will last, so it’s important that the items we purchase don’t break the bank. Who wants to spend hundreds of dollars on something that will be unwearable in mere months?

This dress is made of a knit cotton blend material that’s definitely soft to the touch, and also has a bit of stretch to it. It makes for comfy all-day wear. It’s designed to hit above the knee in a mini-dress style and has wide billowy sleeves that are cuffed at the wrist. With sleeves like these, you’re sure to be a standout in any room that you enter.

The sleeves are definitely a key feature in this dress, but there’s another truly unique detail that makes it amazing. It has an interesting tie in the front to make the dress more fitted, and it hangs loose. It may be a trait that doesn’t sound too appealing at first, but just one look at this dress has us falling in love with it!

Amazon shoppers are calling this R.Vivimos dress “perfect” and absolutely love how it looks on them. They say that it’s “great for year round wear,” especially in the cooler fall months. One shopper even said that they’re “definitely ordering in another color,” which just goes to show how much people are loving the look of this dress. We’re going to get on board of this fall trend and pick up this up as soon as we can!

