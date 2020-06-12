We’re Stocking Up on These Affordable Basic Camis That Won’t Roll Up

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Everyone has basic tanks in their closet — not only are they essential for layering, but they are a summer staple. We prefer our camis to fit on the snug side, but that often leads to a common issue: rolling up at the bottom! That’s definitely not the look we want.

Luckily, that’s not the case with these simple camis that we spotted on Amazon. They are a customer favorite with over 3,000 glowing reviews, and they will ship to you in a super affordable bundle!

These tanks are made from an ultra-soft cotton material that has 5% elastane in it, giving the top ample amounts of stretch. They feature a scoop neckline and the straps are adjustable, so you can get the fit that suits your body type best. The stretch means that these tanks were made to move with your figure, so feel free to assume that these tops will stay put. One reviewer notes that the length is perfect — the tank goes down to the hips and the material doesn’t roll up while wearing it!

Shoppers also love the thick material, and appreciate that it’s opaque and won’t lead to any see-through action. Best of all, there are so many different four-pack bundles to choose from!

You can get these tanks in an assortment of colors, or you can opt for a basic black or white set. When you break down the price, each of these camis will currently cost you around $6 each! For the quality you receive, this is a serious steal. We’re fans of the multicolor packs, since they nail the summertime vibe. You can wear them on their own tucked into a pair of denim shorts, or just layer them underneath your favorite kimono! These tanks are the definition of a must-have, which is why we’re prepping our orders ASAP.

