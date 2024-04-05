Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you aren’t someone who’s totally into wearing heels all the time, you probably either love sneakers or live in flats. If you can’t stop wearing flats, you likely have your favorite go-to pair. So does Katie Holmes! She’s been spotted wearing a certain pair here and there that we absolutely love. And if you want a similar pair, you’ll be happy to know that you can snap some up for a very low price!

Related: 15 Comfortable Flats That Are Much More Stylish Than Heels Flats have never gone out of style… and quite honestly, we don’t think they ever will! Not only are they typically more comfortable than heels, but they can also be ten times more stylish. There’s something about a nice pair of flats that exudes a confident, elegant, classy vibe — plus, they go with pretty […]

Head over to Amazon to check out the brand’s own Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat, which looks just like the shiny black ballet flat Katie has been spotted wearing. Even better, it’s just $24 – so you don’t have to spend an arm and a leg channeling Katie’s style!

Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

These perfectly portable and comfortable flats have a padded insole to keep your feet feeling supported while you’re out and about. They also boast high-quality memory foam to help relieve pressure when you’re wearing them for long lengths of time.

Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

They have the same shine Katie’s flats do, and they’re made of a super soft faux patent leather upper with a faux suede lining as well. Plus, they have a 1/4 heel with a non-slip sole, so they’re a good idea to wear both morning and night and in between.

Get the Amazon Essentials Belice Ballet Flat for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 4, 2024, but are subject to change.

Whether you’re in the market for a new pair of flats or you just want to pick up something that Katie tends to wear a lot, $24 isn’t a huge ask. Pick up a pair and add them to your rotation!

Not what you’re looking for? See more Amazon Essentials products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!

Related: 17 Ballet Flats That Will Help You Get Ready for Spring 2024 If you’re not already aware, ballet flats are a big trend right now! Whether it’s supple leather editions or slinky slingback styles, the shoe silhouette is taking over TikTok, Instagram and sidewalks alike. With spring just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to get yourself a brand-new pair! From edgy, fashion-forward variations to tried […]