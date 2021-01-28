Get Festive for Valentine’s Day With This Adorable Heart Sweater

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Many people aren’t traditionally the biggest fans of Valentine’s Day, and that’s completely fair. But in all honesty, we’re looking for any reason to celebrate lately! If there’s a holiday on the horizon that gives Us an excuse to shop, we’re going to take full advantage of the opportunity.

And with Valentine’s Day just weeks away, why not pick up a new knit to get yourself into a festive mood? We love this simple sweater from Amazon Essentials — its heart pattern is low-key, and it’s the perfect piece to wear on February 14!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Classic Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve V-Neck Sweater for prices starting at just $24, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweater is made from a soft cotton material and has a sleek, straightforward design. We adore its traditional V-neck cut and the length of the hem, which hits right at the center of the hips. Plus, it has some ribbing along the hem and the sleeves which completes its classic look.

The heart pattern is woven into the knit, and it’s rendered in a theme-appropriate bright red hue. The radiant hearts pop against the tan shade of the sweater, but you can also currently score the same style in light grey and black.

If you do end up buying this sweater for Valentine’s Day, there’s no need to immediately pack it up once the holiday is over. You can wear this sweater whenever you want to feel cute and make a sweet statement! Oh, and if the heart design isn’t speaking to you, don’t fret: There are tons of other options to choose from. This sweater is up for grabs in a slew of solid color and patterns that are just as Instagram-worthy. Even if we’re just spending the day at home revisiting our favorite romcoms, we’re treating ourselves to this sweater for V-Day!

