Put Your Love on (Your) Top With These Heart Sweaters From Amazon

Love is in the air — especially around this time of year. Valentine’s Day is coming up, so we’re definitely getting into that lovey-dovey aesthetic with our fashion, but we honestly love a good heart-adorned piece all year round. Our favorite way to wear our heart on our sleeve? With a sweater, of course!

Amazon has so many — so many — adorable heart sweaters right now that are both affordable and adorable. Here are our current faves!

This Cozy Cardigan

This cardigan sweater is simple, chic and timeless from the front, but the back is what makes it a total must-have. That giant red heart is making our own skip a beat, and we’re positive that this was love at first sight!

Get the Turtorutor Oversized Love Heart Open Front Cardigan starting at just $40 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Patchwork Pullover

Patches at the elbows are a fantastic way to level up a sweater or blazer. Make those patches shaped like hearts and we’re straight-up head over heels. This pullover is almost too cute, and we love the color options!

Get the Koitmy Crewneck Long-Sleeve Thin Knitted Patchwork Cute Heart Sweater starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Polka-Heart V Neck

Polka dots? Perpetually one of our faves. Truly hard to resist for Us. That’s why when we saw this piece, featuring little hearts instead of dots, we could barely contain ourselves. We’re not sure we could’ve clicked that “add to cart” button any faster!

Get the ECOWISH V Neck Heart Print Embroidery Knit Sweater (originally $37) for just $32 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Stylish Statement

This knit cardigan features balls of yarn placed to form 3-D hearts all over the piece. It’s romantic and bold at the same time, and it’s just the type of piece that will turn an outfit of basics into a serious compliment collector!

Get the Chicwish Soft Heart Shape Balls Hand Knit Open Front Cardigan starting at just $50 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

This Lightweight Leopard Sweater

Heart and leopard in the same piece? Um — yes, please! This sweater top is such an awesome way to add a little flair to your street style while keeping things comfy and simple. This one is going to have people asking where you bought it, for sure!

Get the Miss Cocoa Jeans Lightweight V-Neck Knit Sweater with Heart and Leopard Print Top for just $28 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2021, but are subject to change.

