This Sweatshirt Dress Is the Definition of Cute and Comfortable

Life is too short to not wear exactly what you want at all times. Some people love making a statement even if they’re just going to the grocery store, and others like to keep their ensembles low-key and simple. If you like to dress for comfort first and style second, there’s no reason you can’t still look cute at the same time!

With the aethleisure aesthetic taking center stage, you can get away with wearing some seriously comfy pieces while looking put-together in the process. A crewneck sweatshirt dress like this one from Amazon Essentials is the ultimate example. You’re rocking an elongated, oversized hoodie — and there are so many ways to spice it up too!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Fleece Blouson Sleeve Crewneck Dress for prices starting at $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 12, 2022, but are subject to change.

You can take this everyday dress from day to night with the proper styling adjustments. It has a straightforward design and loose fit, but the sleeves make it a bit fancier than your typical hoodie dress. They’re three-quarters in length and have a balloon-style shape which gives the dress a more elevated feel.

But our favorite detail about this dress that stays true to the classic hoodie just may be the hidden pockets. They can keep your hands warm in the cold and carry around smaller items that you want to keep in an easy-to-reach place. On top of everything else, the convenience of added pockets instantly made this dress a must-have in our eyes!

Team the dress with tights, sneakers and a puffer jacket for casual outings — and if you’re heading downtown for dinner or drinks, you can throw on a waist-cinching belt for a more upscale silhouette! The belt combined with a sleek pair of knee-high boots and a faux-fur jacket is the perfect way to get away with wearing what would be considered loungewear out on the town. Absolute goals!

