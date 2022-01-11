This Adorable Turtleneck Sweater Is Described As ‘Luxury’ at a Low Cost

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Fact: We love saving money when we shop — who doesn’t? That said, just because something is inexpensive doesn’t mean it’s always worth buying. You can spend less on clothing only to have those pieces come undone after just a handful of washes. Before we know it, we’re back at the store to pick up replacements!

That’s why we like to do the research to make sure our dollars aren’t going to waste. Customer reviews are our absolute best friends during this process, especially when it comes to affordable finds. Here’s the good news: According to reviewers, the quality you’ll receive with this sweater from ANRABESS far exceeds its modest $38 price!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater for $38 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

This oversized sweater is a quintessential knit that’s made for repeat winter wear. It has a wide turtleneck up top to give your neck extra cozy warmth, plus a relaxed loose fit that’s easy to wear. The hem is also longer than similar styles, which is ideal if you want to wear it with black leggings and boots. You’re bound to receive enough coverage in the back and front to make you feel comfortable!

Shoppers say they were “surprised by the quality” of this sweater, and are even calling it their “new favorite” knit! We’re not surprised that it’s becoming a five-star piece — its timeless silhouette and impressive feel are seriously noteworthy. One reviewer even purchased the sweater in three colors because they became so enamored!

Get the ANRABESS Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater for $38 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

And speaking of colors, there are more than enough options for you to choose from. There are currently a total of 18 shades, and they range from gorgeous neutrals to brighter pastels. Shoppers also say that you can order your usual size or a size down depending on how exaggerated you want the fit to be. Plus, if you have Prime you can order both sizes and just send back the knit you don’t want to keep — without getting charged. Wins all around!

See it: Get the ANRABESS Women’s Turtleneck Oversized Long Batwing Sleeve Sweater for $38 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from ANRABESS and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!