There has always been a place for puffer jackets, but at the moment, they’re next-level trendy. For the past few winters, they have earned their place as one of the most stylish and practical winter coats to wear on rotation. But like all ’90s trends, they returned to the market with some modern and chic updates, of course.

Oversized puffers are arguably the more popular versions of the jacket, but this aesthetic isn’t for everyone. Luckily, we found a great in-between style that’s not too oversized — but not too thin or fitted either. Best of all, it happens to be from Amazon!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Heavyweight Puffer Jacket for prices starting at $47 with free shipping! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 28, 2021, but are subject to change.

This jacket is one of the most straightforward puffers we’ve come across, and that’s what we love most about it. As the Amazon Basics brand suggests, this coat doesn’t offer any unnecessary details or embellishments. It’s a puffer jacket in its purest form, but there are subtle elements which enhance its design and make it eye-catching.

This puffer has a thicker fill that contributes to its slightly exaggerated vibe. It’s not quite an oversized silhouette, but it’s not flat and compact either. It also has a standup collar that’s become incredibly popular with these types of jackets, plus a hood that you can detach if it’s not too chilly where you are.

Many oversized puffers have a boxy fit, but this one gives you the option to tighten the embedded elastic to accentuate the waistline! You can also leave it loose if baggy if you’re layering it over a thicker sweater. Last but not least, let’s take a minute for the pockets on the sides and cuffed wrists that complete the jacket. With this puffer coat’s array of color options and wide sizing range, you’re bound to find the perfect pick to suit you!

