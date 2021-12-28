This Fuzzy Faux-Sherpa Coat From Lucky Brand Is Nearly 75% Off at Walmart

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A winter outerwear wardrobe isn’t complete without at least one fuzzy sherpa option, and that’s just a fashion fact! You can find dozens of different types of sherpa pieces ranging from casual bombers to more elegant long coats, and they’re all fabulous. But of course, they’re not always the most inexpensive finds if you have chic and stylish taste — even if you’re buying a faux version.

If you want a great quality sherpa jacket, our advice would be to check out options from trusted brands — even if you might need to spend a little more. That said, there are exceptions to every rule, and you can stay within budget thanks to this one that we just discovered at Walmart! It’s from Lucky Brand and originally cost almost $200 — and now you can scoop it up for an absolute miracle price!

Get the Lucky Brand Women’s Faux Sherpa Coat (originally $198) on sale for just $50 at Walmart!

This is a truly impressive deal that instantly stole our attention, and we’re truly shocked that nearly every size and color is still in stock at the moment. This classic coat is long and reaches knee-length, with a beautiful wide lapel and double snap-button closures on the front. The outer shell is made from a soft and plush faux-sherpa material, and the inside is lined with a silky fabric that’s easy to slip on and off — as well as wear with more robust long-sleeve layers. There are also pockets on the sides where you can house essential items, like your phone or small wallet!

It currently comes in four different colors, with sizes ranging from Small to X-Large. Take your pick from Black, Dark Moss, Pecan or Rosewood Pink! Shoppers claim that the sizing is very accurate and you should select your standard order — but if you do want a roomier, more oversized fit, we would recommend going up a size.

At other retailers, you might have to pay two or three times the amount for a similar coat — even on sale. Considering the quality and brand recognition, this feels like the ultimate steal of the season. If you’re looking for a sherpa coat to add to your everyday winter wardrobe, this may be our top pick!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Lucky Brand and shop all of the amazing women’s fashion available at Walmart here!

