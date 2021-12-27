Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale is back, and we just can’t get enough. You would think we might be a little tired of shopping after the madness of Black Friday, Cyber Monday and last-minute holiday gift searching, but if anything, it’s the opposite. We’re pros now! We know a good deal when we see it — and we see plenty in this sale!

There are so many top-name brands in this sale, including fan-favorites like UGG. Spotting these joggers for 40% off felt like fate. This sale only lasts through January 2, 2022 though, and sizes are obviously selling fast. There’s no way we’re waiting until the last day to grab these bottoms — especially not when we can get free shipping!

Get the UGG Betsey Fleece Joggers (originally $78) for just $47 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

These joggers are pure magic. They have a double-face fleece design, meaning you’re getting that silky softness on both sides — not just one of them! One reviewer says this fleece feels like “marshmallow fluff,” while another notes how “the texture is wonderful.” These are the ultimate pants for a movie night in spent on the couch on a cold winter day, but you’ll majorly appreciate them when you have to go out and face the cold too!

These joggers have drawstring waistband that can be adjusted whenever necessary, and they are tapered at the ankle for a more put-together look. Another plus? You can wash them in the machine and tumble them dry. Easy peasy. We love a low-maintenance piece like this — we don’t think we could handle waiting for these pants to dry on the line!

Even more of a win is that these Betsey joggers are currently available in three styles. Twilight is a very dark grey, while black turns the brightness down all the way. Our fave of the moment might just have to be the white leopard pair. The fleece almost makes the light grey spots glimmer on the white background. Such a cute, snowy take on your traditional leopard print!

Your chance to save over $30 on these stunningly-soft joggers is fleeting, so if you’re loving them, we say not to wait any longer! Your favorite color in your size could be snatched away by someone quicker. There’s no messing around when it comes to the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale. Just do what feels right. (Double-face fleece always feels right to Us!)

