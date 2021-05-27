PSA: Nordstrom’s Half-Yearly Sale Has Arrived — Save Up to 50%

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time, people! It’s happening! Nordstrom’s epic Half-Yearly Sale has returned for another round of major markdowns. We’re talking women’s, men’s and kids’ clothing, shoes and accessories, plus makeup, skincare and stunning home picks to help you get that 2021 refresh you’ve been yearning for. For up to 50% off, of course!

This sale has already begun, and you have through June 6, 2021 to grab these deals. Of course, your favorites could sell out before then, so make sure to shop fast. Have your cart shipped to you or nab your picks quickly and safely with Curbside Pickup.

Ready to see our own can’t-resist picks? We know we can’t wait any longer to share them with you!

Our Absolute Favorite: As soon as we saw this sale was live, we rushed to search for Tory Burch pieces on sale, and we were not let down. We adore these Minnie Travel Ballet Flats, and almost 2,000 Nordstrom reviewers do too! Not your style? Check out all women’s Tory Burch deals at Nordstrom!

17 of the Fastest-Selling Sale Categories in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale

1. Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t get enough of the delicate floral print on this belted French Connection dress. The blue, yellow and green colors on the flowy white backdrop…perfection. It was $148, now it’s just $89!

2. Tops

Our Absolute Favorite: We want to wear this Sanctuary button blouse everywhere, all the time. Such an easy outfit upgrade. Originally $79, it now starts at $33!

3. Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s no better feeling than finding a pair of Zella leggings on sale. This hazy tie-dye pair was $79, but now it’s just $47!

4. Jeans

Our Absolute Favorite: These button fly Good Legs Skinny Jeans from Khloe Kardashian‘s Good American brand are going to be so flattering on everybody. They were $159, and now they’re only $95!

5. Lingerie

Our Absolute Favorite: This pretty pink Madewell lace bralette is so soft, we kind of want to grab a few. How can we resist when they’re down to $13 from $32?

6. Swimwear

Our Absolute Favorite: How flattering is this Chelsea28 one-piece? It gets even greater the longer you look at it. Did you notice those scalloped edges? This swimsuit was $89, but now it’s just $53!

7. Skirts

Our Absolute Favorite: We love our faux-leather jackets, but incorporating more faux leather into your outfit is totally on trend right now. This BOSS perforated faux-leather skirt is such a chic way to do so. It was $248, now it’s just $149!

8. Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: In addition the Tory Burch flats above, we’re going to need a pair of these leather Vince Camuto sandals — especially now that they’re marked down from $80 to $48!

9. Bags

Our Absolute Favorite: All of our favorite fashionable celebrities wear Cult Gaia, and now it’s our turn with this summer shoulder bag. Originally $298, it’s now $209!

10. Men’s Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: This wrinkle-resistant Bonobos button-up shirt is moisture-wicking and super sharp looking with its clean-cut checks! It was $98, now it’s just $59!

11. Girls’ Clothing

Our Absolute Favorite: Honestly, this gingham flutter sleeve dress is so cute, we want it in an adult size too. Originally $35, it’s now down to $21!

12. Boys’ Clothing

Our Absolute Favorite: When it’s time to dress up, grab this short-sleeve poplin shirt. It was $35, but now you can grab it for just $21!

13. Home Decor

Our Absolute Favorite: How could we ever pass up a deal on a Casper weighted blanket? It was originally $169, but now you can nab one for $144!

14. Home Electronics and Tech

Our Absolute Favorite: How cool is this futuristic Lexon lamp? It’s easily portable and has seven color settings! Even better, of course, it’s that it’s down from $50 to $30!

15. Luggage and Travel

Our Absolute Favorite: Traveling is back on the table, and we’re celebrating with new luggage! Our pick is this majorly sleek Thule hard-body suitcase! It was $500, but now you can claim one for $399.96!

16. Lip Makeup

Our Absolute Favorite: We’re so excited to be able to show off our smile more this summer, so you can bet we’ll be making our lips pop with this MAC lipstick. Originally $19, it’s now $11!

17. Skincare

Our Absolute Favorite: Adding a great toner to your skincare routine can make a huge difference in balancing our your complexion. Try this Bephies Beauty Supply toner while it’s marked down from $30 to $18!

