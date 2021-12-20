The Joggers That Shoppers Never Want to Take Off Are on Sale at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We’ve been feeling extra lazy lately, which is one of winter’s many pesky side effects. We’re fully committed to hibernation mode, and vegging out on the couch while binge-watching our latest Netflix obsession is all that’s on the agenda. It’s simply all there is to do when it’s too cold to go outside!

Naturally, while we’re lounging at home, we only want to wear the comfiest clothing possible. We already have an oversized hoodie in mind, but we need some great bottoms to match. That’s why we were instantly captivated by this pair from Zella. Over one thousand shoppers say that these are their absolute favorite sweats to rock — the obsessed reviewers never want to take them off!

Are these sweatpants the most comfortable bottoms on the market? They just might be — and they also rarely go on sale, so this is a real treat! Their fit is somewhere in between a mid-rise and high-wise waist with an elastic and adjustable drawstring for flexibility. They fit loosely in the hips and thighs, as most joggers do, and narrow down toward the bottom of the leg. This creates a super flattering and slim silhouette, which is a nice bonus!

You can pick up these pants in three colors — black, navy blue and dark grey. All of these joggers are made from the same quality moisture-wicking material that helps to prevent any awkward sweat stains while working out. That said, you don’t have to be a gym rat to pick up a pair of these pants! But who knows? Perhaps these sleek sweats will inspire you to crush your fitness goals in the new year. Anything that may keep Us motivated is worth a shot!

Here’s the thing: It’s not just Shop With Us who’s completely in love with these pants, because they boast hundreds of five-star reviews at Nordstrom! Shoppers also shared this pro-tip regarding the fit of the joggers: If you prefer a tighter silhouette, you can go down a size — and if you prefer the classic baggier fit, stay true to size. The next time a chill day is on the horizon, you’ll be delighted to have these Zella joggers on deck!

