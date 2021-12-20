You Won’t Find a Better Deal on Cashmere Than This $48 Sweater at Macy’s

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cashmere garments are notoriously expensive. After all, there’s nothing like them — they’re beyond luxurious and radiate an energy of sophistication. Even the more affordable options may blow your budget, but there are luckily some gems that you can find if you look hard enough!

Thankfully, we didn’t have to look too hard for one of the most inexpensive cashmere sweaters on the market right now. As we browsed the pre-holiday sales at Macy’s, we immediately came across this simple cashmere sweater from Charter Club. While it was already fairly inexpensive, right now, you can score it for under $50. Quite frankly, this feels like the sweater steal of the year!

Get the Charter Club Crew-Neck Cashmere Sweater (originally $99) on sale for just $48 at Macy’s — limited time deal!

This is your classic crewneck sweater — it has clean lines and a modest style that you can wear everywhere from the office to dinner — or even while you’re lounging at home in sweats. It’s described as “a timeless silhouette that’s forever flawless,” and we couldn’t agree more. You can style it in so many different ways, and it’s a strong basic knit to get you through the colder months — especially those ultra-chilly winter nights.

Shoppers say this sweater has a lightweight feel and that it’s “very soft and comfortable.” We should also note that reviewers do note it’s on the thinner side, but cashmere doesn’t need to be thick to give you the cozy warmth you need in the winter. One reviewer even claims to have returned to repurchase this sweater over the years because of how much they love it! The value and quality are truly unbeatable — especially at this current discount.

This is a pure cashmere sweater and not a blend, which is particularly incredible considering the sale price! You won’t find this sweater anywhere else as it was created exclusively for Macy’s, and this limited-time deal won’t last forever. There are a variety of colors to choose from, and the most popular ones are selling out already — so if you want to take advantage of the deal, act fast! It may not be on time for Christmas, but it will still make a great gift for anyone in your life!

