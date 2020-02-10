These Comfy Jeggings With Over 2,000 Reviews Look Just Like Real Jeans

It’s rare that we let a few days pass by — at most — without rocking a pair of jeans. They’re just so easy to style, and they’ll always be in fashion, regardless of what form they take. Comfort-wise though, they usually leave a bit to be desired. Sadly, even our most comfortable pair of jeans isn’t as comfortable as any pair of leggings we own.

Hence the invention of jeggings. A fantastic concept, but one often poorly executed. Most pairs of jeggings aren’t terribly convincing as real jeans looks-wise. And as for the fit, they’re usually prone to sagging, bunching and stretching out. No, thanks! We’d rather just be uncomfortable if there’s no better option. But the thing is, there is a better option. And it even starts under $20!

Get the Amazon Essentials Skinny Stretch Pull-On Knit Jegging starting at just $16 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 10, 2020, but are subject to change.

When it comes to how perfect these jeggings are, you don’t even have to take our word for it. There are over 2,000 reviewers practically clamoring at the chance to convince you themselves! They say these bottoms look just like jeans in real life, but they feel just like leggings — a.k.a. extremely soft and comfortable. They’ve become so many people’s absolute favorite pair of pants. Shoppers love the way they look in them and say they’re the best for whenever they want to feel comfy without looking sloppy!

These pull-on jeggings are made of a stretchy cotton blend and fit like slightly cropped skinnies. They have faux front pockets and a faux zip fly look to them, avoiding bulk while achieving the realistic effect, along with real belt loops and real back pockets. The only thing potentially more impressive is what’s inside. Each pair has a built-in smoothing panel hiding on the interior, comfortably shaping the stomach for a flattering look, always!

Not necessarily going for the denim look? No problem, because these bottoms are actually available in 12 colors right now, some of which stray from the typical jean vibe. There are fun prints like camo and leopard, but there are totally more professional options too. Charcoal Heather or Glen Plaid are both must-haves for anyone working in an office!

Amazon Essentials is all about “basics made better” — more affordable, higher quality and considerate of what shoppers really want. That’s how we know these jeggings are going to be a staple in our wardrobe. Time to stock up on more colors!

