This Gorgeous Pink Winter Puffer Coat Is 40% Off Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Coats can be expensive. A really, ridiculously nice coat can cost upward of $1,000 or more, but we’re not celebrities over here. We like to save cash when we can, and love bargains on coats that we can wear next year. That’s why this Amazon coat deal is something you don’t want to miss out on.

Related: Brave the Cold Meghan Markle-Style in This Chic Hooded Winter Puffer Coat Hand in hand with Prince Harry, Meghan Markle was just spotted braving the cold Canadian air in style at the Winter Training Camp for the 2025 Invictus Games wearing a statement-making maxi puffer coat from Calvin Klein. Per usual, Markle made stepping out in freezing temperatures somehow look ultra-chic — and you can too! No […]

It might not still be cold enough where you are to justify buying a new light pink puffer coat, but if you find that it still drops to that temperature too often for your liking and want something to keep warm with, you might want to buy a new coat. Alternatively, if you’re looking ahead to next year, knowing you’ll need something to warm up with, now’s a good time to put your money down on this affordable piece we found.

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cocoon Puffer Coat for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

You can get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cocoon Puffer Coat right now for just $45 at Amazon, which is 40% off its normal price of $75. It comes a bright, salmon pink and looks like a fun addition to any outfit. It’s a long lengthy puffer coat, so it fits down the length of your body. Plus, it’s plain weave shell fabric, with 100% polyester on the outside to give you that bright pink coloring. It’s like wrapping yourself up in a nice, comfortable cocoon, and it looks super warm.

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cocoon Puffer Coat for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Right now is the perfect time to go ahead and grab the coat while it’s this cheap. Long coats like these are usually pretty pricey, and with the way the economy is right now, it’s not a great time to spend an arm and a leg on one. Snag this pink coat while it’s still plentiful, with only a few claimed.

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Cocoon Puffer Coat for just $45 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 21, 2024, but are subject to change.

Next year, when you root around in your closet and realize you already have winter outerwear covered for 2025, you’re going to be super glad you took our advice.

Related: 21 Fall Jackets and Winter Coats That Will Elevate Your Outfit If you’ve ever left your coat unbuttoned or unzipped in the cold just to show off your outfit, raise your hand! It’s always disappointing when we put together a super cute outfit and then have to cover it up with a big, “blah” coat. But when the temperatures dip down, down, down, it becomes necessary. […]

Not what you’re looking for? See more Amazon Essentials products here, and don’t forget to check out Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Shop With Us tip: Find the best gifts on Amazon personalized to your shopping history here!