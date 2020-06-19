These ‘Magic’ Elastic Waist Leggings From Amazon Don’t Show Sweat

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Chances are, you’ve owned a pair of leggings that weren’t made from the most forgiving fabric. We’re not talking about leggings that aren’t flattering — we’re talking ones that give way to unsightly sweat stains! Sometimes when you rock a pair of leggings, the material doesn’t help wick away the moisture or sweat as much as we want it to.

Well, we may have found the solution to that issue. This pair of leggings from Amazon Essentials has so many reviewers raving about them. And most importantly, they claim these leggings are free from the pesky sweating issues that arise during a tough workout!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Elastic Waist Performance Capri Legging for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2020, but are subject to change.



Is it fair to call these leggings “magic”? We firmly believe so, especially after reading all of the positive feedback. One shopper stated that you “do not sweat in these,” which is an actual miracle for any fitness aficionados! Other reviews say that these leggings feel like “second skin,” and that they were surprised by how much they fell in love with them right away.

Sure, at first glance these leggings may not look groundbreaking — but satisfied shoppers assure Us that they are far beyond basic. The fit is snug and supportive, plus they are endlessly comfortable. They are being heralded as the ideal workout tights for yoga, pilates or any other type of physical activity. They are also great for just lounging around, which is what we’ve been doing a lot of lately.

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Elastic Waist Performance Capri Legging for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

The leggings have a capri-length that stops above the ankle. Depending on your height, these leggings may fit you differently — but you can expect suitable coverage regardless. You can pick them up in basic black or a dark heather grey hue. These are a super affordable purchase, which is always a major plus when it’s time to scoop up new activewear. Now do you understand why we’re so excited about these leggings? Considering how many shoppers claim to be living in them, we think we’re in all for a treat!

See it: Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Elastic Waist Performance Capri Legging for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, June 19, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Amazon Essentials and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available on Amazon here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!