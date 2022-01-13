Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The winter holidays are all so close to each other — we can’t believe Valentine’s Day is coming up already. Just when we finally took a moment to breathe, we realized it was time to start planning dates, gifts and, of course, outfits!

We’ve always loved getting a little dressed up for Valentine’s Day, rocking our cutest red and pink looks to celebrate the holiday of love. It’s tempting to buy pieces with hearts all over them and go all out, but we don’t want to get something that looks like a costume. It might be fun on the day itself, but then we just have something that’s going to sit completely unused in our closet for the rest of the year. That’s why we like to go with more subtle pieces. Pair a few together and you have a perfect Valentine’s Day look, but you can always wear them separately, like this cardigan, for outfits that work the rest of the year too!

Get the Amazon Essentials Lightweight Crewneck Cardigan Sweater for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 13, 2022, but are subject to change.

We know this pink cardigan is the way to go, because if we had spotted it in, say, September, Valentine’s Day wouldn’t have even crossed our mind. Now that it’s coming up, however, our head is filled with possibilities. Wearing it over a red slip dress, over a magenta jumpsuit, with a white tee, jeans and red pumps…so many great ideas! And since it’s a simple cardigan, it can work for whatever you’re doing that day, whether you’re in the office (or on a Zoom call), heading to the movies or going out to dinner!

Like all pieces from Amazon Essentials, this sweater is an elevated basic that manages to boast high-quality details and materials and an affordable price all at once. It’s made of a soft cotton blend, and its petal pink color is so pretty and flattering on so many skin tones. We love that it’s lightweight too, rather than heavy with a chunky knit, because it will be wearable well into spring, and even on summer nights!

This machine-washable cardigan has dainty buttons lining the placket, matching the color of the fabric but adding a subtle shine. It also has a rounded neckline, and its straight hem hits around the hips.

Prefer a brighter pink or a red cardigan? This sweater comes in those colors too. In fact, it comes in nearly 30 colors, so you have countless options for every holiday and non-holiday of the year. Check out a bold blue, a sage green, a neutral oatmeal or an earthy brown. See them all on Amazon!

